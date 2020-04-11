This is the third installment of a three-part series of op-eds regarding the results of records requests submitted last August. In the interest of good government, which starts with transparency, information was requested from New Albany officials about a number of areas of city operations, including:
• Aquatic center revenue, expenses and attendance history
• Attorney fees related to the city’s legal dispute with Floyd County over ownership of the City-County Building
• Correspondence between city officials and the developer of the new city hall
Previous op-eds have detailed concerns surrounding the aquatic center and legal fees the city has paid to contest ownership of the City-County Building — a facility city government is leaving after more than 50 years. Mayor Jeff Gahan decided to move city hall to the old Reisz furniture building.
Emails were requested covering 2017 and 2018 between senior city officials and the Denton Floyd Real Estate Group. This was done to better understand the timeline of c
The email correspondence confirms the city began talking with Denton Floyd about the Reisz building as early as March 2017. On Aug. 8, 2017, the News and Tribune reported the city committed $750,000 to Denton Floyd for the purchase of the property and other expenses, which were not detailed. Denton Floyd used the city’s money to buy the Reisz building for $390,000. In September 2017, Denton Floyd contributed $3,000 to Gahan’s re-election campaign.
All of this is significant because the city did not issue its formal request for proposal (RFP) for the project until March 2018. When the RFP was finally issued, it provided only six days to respond. Denton Floyd, which already owned the building, was the only firm to respond.
Correspondence between city officials and outside attorneys suggests lenders were concerned the city did not have the authority to move forward with the project. To address this, the city council ultimately — in a contentious 5-4 vote — approved the project in July 2018.
In other words, everything happened backwards. Instead of a transparent, open process that went from RFP to selection of a developer and financing, the city appears to have [gone] back to check legally required boxes after the fact.
While this project is long past its original projected completion date, city offices will move from the City-County Building to the Reisz building at some point, a building that will offer access only through the back door. An interesting metaphor.
The Reisz building project is very expensive, leaves a vacancy in the City-County Building (a building which already needs additional public investment), and was poorly planned and executed, preventing taxpayers from benefiting from the lowest possible project cost that would have resulted from a competitive bidding process that should apply to all public projects of this size and scale.
Irv Stumler, New Albany
Steve Roberts, Floyds Knobs
