Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to cloudy skies and rain during the afternoon. High near 60F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain early. Decreasing clouds overnight. Low 43F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.