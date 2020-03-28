This is the second installment of a three-part series of op-eds regarding the results of records requests we made last August. In the interest of good government, which starts with transparency, we requested from New Albany officials information about a number of areas of city operations, including:
• Aquatic center revenue, expenses and attendance history
• Attorney fees related to the city’s legal dispute with Floyd County over ownership of the City-County Building
• Correspondence between city officials and the developer of the new city hall
The previous op-ed detailed concerns surrounding the aquatic center, and our next one will discuss the questionable process that led to the new city hall.
Before we get to that, there’s the matter of the current city hall, which has been on the third floor of the City-County Building since 1963. The city’s planned departure appears to bring with it a major legal bill for taxpayers.
According to the records provided, in 2018 the city spent $682,615.60 on attorneys. The recipients were city attorney Shane Gibson and multiple law firms, including Applegate-Fifer; Barnes & Thornburg; Lorch, Naville & Ward; Matt Lorch; and Frost Brown & Todd. None of these expenses appear on their face to be inappropriate. With one exception, the city did not provide any detail or supporting documentation for the expenses. The exception, though, is major.
A handwritten note indicated that $293,887.45 went to the Indianapolis firm of Faegre Baker Daniels for its representation of the city in its lawsuit against Floyd County over the deed to the jail. The amount represents 43 percent of the city’ s 2018 legal expenses.
The case is ongoing. Just a few weeks ago, the Indiana Supreme Court heard an appeal of the 2019 appellate court decision that followed the original trial court verdict handed down in 2018. As a result, the 2018 amount is not a complete reflection of the city’s legal expenses on this matter. The tab is still open.
Legal fees for 2019 and fees that continue to be incurred in 2020 are not included. It is likely the fees paid by the city alone may approach $500,000, an amount that doesn’t include what Floyd County government has spent.
It’s not difficult to imagine that the fight over the deed to the jail could cost taxpayers in the city and county (with city taxpayers paying twice, since they pay both city and county taxes) close to $1 million. This is unbelievable and outrageous. What could city and county officials have spent $1 million on to better our community rather than debate a deed? Does anybody care?
One thing is for sure. The only winners will be the attorneys. Regardless of how the legal details are resolved, Floyd County needs to renovate and operate the jail to avoid federal court intervention over conditions in the jail. The city could end up with a legal decision that allows it to walk away with some county money. But it’s all taxpayer money, and any award will simply move taxpayer money from one unit of government to another. In the end, the taxpayers lose. It’s all so irresponsible.
Irv Stumler, New Albany
Steve Roberts, Floyds Knobs
Heather Archibald-Peters, Greenville
