Candidates for office in New Albany appear poised to embrace bipartisan leadership even before the General Election.
The South Central Indiana League of Women Voters is sponsoring a candidate forum in New Albany on Thursday, when voters can hear directly from the candidates on the November ballot. According to League president Barb Anderson, all three candidates for mayor — incumbent Democrat Jeff Gahan, Republican challenger Mark Seabrook, and Independent candidate Dan Coffey — have said they plan to attend. The League has gotten attendance confirmation from a good many city council candidates, too, Anderson said.
That tells us that New Albany candidates are willing to set aside politics in order to further the cause of Democracy — together.
It’s refreshing. It’s empowering. It’s laudable.
They get it. These candidates understand how important it is to engage voters directly, to talk about their plans and the city’s potential.
In doing so, the candidates will demonstrate confidence, and even a bit of courage. Public speaking doesn’t come easy to everyone. And when you don’t know what questions might be asked, you have to prep like it’s an end-of-semester test. It is, only you won’t get your results until votes are cast on Nov. 5.
During the forum, candidates each will give a short stump speech, then answer questions.
That’s where the public comes in. Bring your questions to the forum, which begins at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Silver Street Park, 2043 Silver St., New Albany.
Hope to see you there. After all, civic engagement starts with you, the people.
— The News and Tribune Editorial Board members are Publisher Bill Hanson, Editor Susan Duncan, and Assistant Editors Chris Morris and Jason Thomas.
