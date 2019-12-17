We want to draw attention to a comment made by New Albany city councilman Al Knable. He was speaking to the News and Tribune for our story on what’s ahead for the city in 2020. It published in Monday’s newspaper.
Knable, a Republican, hasn’t always agreed with Democrat Mayor Jeff Gahan. Voters, though, like both public servants, re-electing them in November to four more years.
Gahan and Knable, along with other winners in the 2019 municipal election in New Albany, soon will be taking their oath of office. But unlike four years ago — when victorious candidates, regardless of party affiliation, engaged in one swearing-in ceremony at Bicentennial Park — they won’t be together. Democrats are staging their own ceremony tonight, at The Grand in downtown New Albany. Republicans will be sworn in at a ceremony at Knable’s home later this month.
The separate ceremonies didn’t sit well with the councilman.
“I just think people want to see the council be able to work together,” Knable said. “I think it’s a missed opportunity to show unity among the members.”
We agree.
In fact, we would go further and say it sends the wrong message — one of “them” and “us.”
A swearing-in ceremony to which only winners of a certain political persuasion are invited strikes us as needlessly exclusionary.
The Grand is a wonderful venue in the heart of downtown. It’s been host to wedding receptions, civic organizations, fundraisers and more. How unsuccessful those happenings would have been if the “thems” hadn’t been included.
Why not recite the oath of office together, as a show of unity, as Knable suggested?
Such a gesture would have signaled to constituents that you intend to work together to better the community and to find ways to compromise when there is disagreement.
Even if it had been merely symbolic window dressing, who doesn’t like a nicely decorated window at Christmastime?
Missed opportunity, indeed.
— The News and Tribune Editorial Board members are Publisher Bill Hanson, Editor Susan Duncan and Assistant Editor Chris Morris.
