Bob Hall, Charlestown’s longtime mayor, has asked for a recount of the votes that resulted in his losing the Nov. 5 election by a mere 30 votes.
We think that’s OK. In fact, we think a recount in this instance is a good idea.
Why? Do we suspect something went awry in the process?
Not at all. In fact, Clark County Clerk Susan Popp has expressed confidence in the vote totals, and we have no reason to doubt her.
But errors can occur in any process that involves humans.
Furthermore, reaffirming the vote will allow the citizens of Charlestown to move forward with the assurance that the majority vote-getter is leading their city.
That’s important after a hard-fought campaign in which both candidates had broad support among residents. The vote tally — 1,354 for Democrat Treva Hodges to 1,324 for Republican Hall — reflects a city divided.
Ensuring the integrity of Hodges’ election — and her performance once she takes office Jan. 1 — will offer the community a chance to put the election in the rear-view mirror and focus on the road ahead.
Count the votes again and declare a winner. Then it's up to Hodges, or Hall, to find commonality in purpose and pull people together. It's a leader's most important task.
— The News and Tribune Editorial Board members are Publisher Bill Hanson, Editor Susan Duncan and Assistant Editor Chris Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.