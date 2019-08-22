Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 69F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.