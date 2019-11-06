Welcome to post-election Southern Indiana.
The elected and the rejected all have one thing in common on this new day — looking ahead.
Those who lost are considering what their future holds. And while disappointed today, new challenges await. Change can be good, even if unplanned and not desired.
The winners? Well, they best get busy. There will be lots of homework between now and when they take office Jan. 1. They told voters what they would do if elected; now, they have to figure out how to get it done.
Newly elected also will have to hone one of the most important skills of all – listening. Hearing is not the same as listening. The best ideas aren’t always your own. Listening to others can work for everyone.
They’ll need to become adept, too, at the art of compromise to work with their counterparts and other public leaders to get things done. We need collaborators, not combatants when it comes to decision-making.
Ethics, too, should be foremost in the minds of candidates as they transition to officeholders. They work for us, regardless of whether we voted for them or their opponents, or even voted at all. They do not, however, work for the PACs that monetarily supported their candidacies through campaign contributions or in-kind donations. No quid pro quo — ever.
Finally, our gratitude to all the candidates. They participated in our electoral process and strengthened it by doing so. They stepped up, went door-to-door, took part in forums and more, vetting our issues and offering solutions. They should be commended for their willingness to serve their communities.
We hope the vanquished stay as involved as the victors. It’s going to take all of us to get us where we need to be.
— The News and Tribune Editorial Board members are Publisher Bill Hanson, Editor Susan Duncan and Assistant Editor Chris Morris.
