The parallels between the attacks of 9/11 and the COVID-19 pandemic are glaring.
Both have forever changed our country.
Both resulted in thousands of deaths.
Both united us for a brief time.
Both ultimately divided us.
After 9/11 and at the beginning of the pandemic, we had a clearly defined enemy. As time marched on, our reactions made enemies amongst ourselves.
We stereotyped Islamic people following 9/11. We allowed the government too much access to our private information. We made mistakes and misjudgments with our military actions. Thousands of people died in the subsequent War on Terror, and we’re not even sure if we won.
The pandemic exposed how small of an appetite large portions of our population have for sacrifice. While hospitals filled, we protested over empty restaurants. We acted as if wearing a mask is real oppression — a direct example of how spoiled we’ve become.
These two great tragedies provide both proof of how low we can go, and yet, they also offer a glimpse of how admirable we can be.
Men and women sacrificed their lives in battle in Afghanistan and Iraq in the name of defending their country. Americans volunteered and found ways to help both at Ground Zero and on foreign soil. Firefighters, police officers and first responders courageously charged into quivering towers to save strangers. And too many of them didn’t make it out alive.
During the pandemic, frontline workers have put their lives on the line to take care of the sick. Volunteers have stood in the rain and summer heat to get us vaccinated. People have made masks, grocery shopped for shut-ins and donated food to hospitals.
This is how we honor those who died on 9/11. We help each other. We sacrifice. We realize that it could be us that one day finds ourselves in need.
While you may read this and think “We” doesn’t apply to “Me”, it’s definitely the right pronoun. What one does affects others. If you live in this country, you’re part of the we.
COVID-19 doesn’t care if you’re Republican or Democrat. Illnesses aren’t concerned with social media arguments and insults. The coronavirus just wants to infect us.
The terrorists who murdered almost 3,000 people on 9/11 didn’t research the political leanings of those they killed. They didn’t single out people because they were Black or White, religious or atheistic, man or woman. They saw the targets as Americans, because that’s what we are. But what others associate with that label can change if we continue down this polarizing path we’ve been following in recent years.
As we reflect today on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, let us spend some time in thought focused on how we would like to be defined. Will we be courageous in the face of adversity, as we are again being challenged by a force that will require sacrifice and empathy to defeat. Or will we fold under selfishness and self-pity?
— News and Tribune Editorial Board
