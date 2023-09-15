When it comes to freedom and fairness under the law, the devil is in the details.
Satanic Planet, which is tied to The Satanic Temple, is set to perform Sept. 28 at the north atrium of the Indiana Statehouse. As reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the performance comes after the The Satanic Temple threatened legal action while seeking permission for the band to play at the Statehouse after Christian activists held a prayer rally at the site in May.
This is the situation lawmakers create when they blur the lines of of church and state.
Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch helped orchestrate the Let Us Worship tour stop in May. She’s photographed with preacher Sean Feucht who “blessed” the 2024 gubernatorial candidate during the event.
Evangelical Christianity is the most popular religion in Indiana, so projecting connections to those beliefs is obviously a strong political move in the Hoosier state. Crouch isn’t the first and she won’t be the last politician to do so.
But religion isn’t regulated to one denomination or belief. The Satanic Temple is recognized as a religious group, and if it’s OK for a Christian organization to hold a prayer rally at the Statehouse, it’s only fair to allow Satanic Planet to perform at the atrium.
This situation is one reason why some oppose any mixing of religion and the government. While one religion may have more followers, that doesn’t mean other faiths can be shut out.
Allowing the Let Us Worship tour to hold a rally at the Statehouse opened the door for other religions to seek the same treatment. While a satanic-affiliated group may not be what most envision when they think of religion, that doesn’t eliminate such an organization from seeking equal consideration for use of public space.
It’s similar to when a controversial group is permitted to rally or peacefully protest. Some may not like such organizations, or agree with their message, but in a free country the government doesn’t have the right to allow access to public space based on opinions. There are a multitude of beliefs in our country, some more controversial than others, but democracy allows for freedom of thought and expression.
Perhaps the solution in the case of the Statehouse would be to forbid religious performances, regardless of affiliation. There are plenty of public spaces, churches and other venues for such displays of faith. While public officials are certainly allowed to be influenced by their religious faith, or lack thereof, the role of the government is to serve all people.
