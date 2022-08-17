“Let them eat cake” is the translation of a statement supposedly made by a French ruler after hearing that the poor were going hungry.
The Jeffersonville equivalent of this line of thinking is “At least they have toilets.”
While the city’s bustling downtown garners praise, it’s difficult to ignore the number of homeless people who gather on corners and in parks. Some seek refuge, others just want to be left alone, but each one of them is a person. They deserve dignity and support.
We’re often told by city officials and regional economic development groups that Jeffersonville is booming financially. The city’s public funds are in good shape, and its tax-increment financing coffers are deep.
So why did the city spend all of its nearly $11 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds on a sewer expansion?
There’s no denying the importance of the River Ridge Commerce Center and Jeffersonville’s role in supporting the business park. Jeffersonville has stepped up with infrastructure investments and public safety coverage for River Ridge, which has in turn transformed Southern Indiana into a hub for industrial growth.
After some back-and-forth and a vow not to approve new credits, the River Ridge Development Authority and Jeffersonville’s sewer board agreed on terms for expanding the wastewater plant that serves the business park. It’s a $36-million project, and the utility has rightfully sought contributions to the cost from partners who depend on having reliable sewer service. River Ridge has agreed to pay $12 million and the utility is on schedule to receive $5 million in Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) funds for the expansion.
With that much money being committed from sources outside of the city to a sewer project, which will foremost benefit a business park, some funds should be available to help those who are suffering the most.
New Albany has contributed a portion of its ARP allotment to agencies that help the homeless, those experiencing drug addiction and at-risk youth. Floyd County has also sent Southern Indiana nonprofits ARP funds for the same efforts.
Federal guidelines allow for using ARP money for infrastructure projects such as expanding wastewater plants. There’s nothing wrong with using some of the money for such a cause, as it should alleviate some costs for ratepayers moving forward. But as strong as Jeffersonville is financially, to use all of its federal relief funds on a sewer project ignores the reality that there are people wandering downtown streets who need help.
Since they have already committed all of the ARP money to the wastewater project, Jeffersonville City Council members and Mayor Mike Moore should look at other sources for aiding the impoverished and suffering. Cities are only as great as how their leaders and residents treat their most vulnerable.
