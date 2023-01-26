Discussed in political circles for years, New Albany voters may finally see an Ed Clere versus Jeff Gahan mayoral race this fall.
Gahan is the Democratic incumbent seeking a fourth term. Clere, a Republican, is serving his eighth term as District 72 state representative. Both are familiar names to New Albany residents, but there are stark differences in their approaches to government.
Prepare to hear a lot about Tax-Increment Financing in the coming months. It’s a financial tool that Gahan and New Albany — like Clarksville and Jeffersonville — have used to fund major infrastructure projects.
Clere has long held that TIF districts are overused. He told the News and Tribune in announcing his candidacy that redevelopment is hard work “when done the right way.”
Instead of “splashy” new projects, Clere signaled he favors improving older, neglected parts of the city.
Expect Clere to attack Gahan over spending, specifically on city hall and a new police station. To contrast, Gahan will likely tout those projects and other improvements in the city.
The local political parties have shown some of their playbooks.
Democrats are attempting to tie Clere to Indianapolis politics. While Clere has served for over 14 years in the Statehouse, he’s shown independence, notably voting against the Republican Party on the transgender athletes and abortion ban bills.
Republicans criticized Gahan’s spending and referred to the New Albany Police Department as “depleted” in a news release. This as a Republican-dominated board of county commissioners and county council are grappling with years of neglect of the City-County Building, leaving estimates for upgrading the facility at a higher cost than what the city spent to move into its own building.
The two candidates have weaknesses.
Gahan’s administration has come under fire recently for its handling of the East Main Street improvements. The incumbent has also failed to resolve long-standing differences with the county such as funding for the animal shelter.
In the middle of a pandemic, Clere voted to strip the ability of local health departments to issue mandates without the approval of county officials. Anyone who attended a county commissioner meeting in 2020 and saw the lackluster following of state guidelines would understand why leaving public health up to politicians is dangerous.
But hopefully we won’t have to worry about another pandemic, and the East Main Street improvements will eventually be completed. So what should New Albany voters consider moving forward?
Housing will be critical, affordable and market-rate.
New Albany does have a beautiful downtown, but some businesses and restaurants have shuttered recently.
Traffic is a mess in many parts of the city.
Retaining and hiring police officers will continue to be a challenge in just about every municipality.
The contest will affect more than just New Albany. If Clere wins, another local Republican will need to take his place in Indianapolis for the remainder of his term. If Gahan wins, Clere — who faced a tough primary challenge in 2022 for the first time in his political career — could be susceptible to an even tighter 2024 District 72 race.
Gahan versus Clere could be the most interesting race in Southern Indiana this year. We look forward to covering it.
