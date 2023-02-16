The establishment of career scholarship accounts is under consideration by the Indiana State Legislature. Kudos to the House Education committee for advancing this legislation.
If passed, the Indiana Department of Education and governor’s workforce cabinet would collaborate with industries to provide a valuable resource for Hoosier high school students. They will be charged with setting up training and certification programs designed to mold today’s students into productive participants in tomorrow’s workforce.
If passed, students in grades 10 through 12 would be able to enroll in career training courses, apprenticeships and acquire industry standard certifications offered outside the school district they attend.
One of the major economic concerns facing Indiana, as well as every other state in the Union, is a competent workforce. Eli Lily is one of the largest employers of Hoosiers. Its leadership recognizes the dire need and severe shortage of competent candidates required to fulfill their future workforce needs. To that end they recently announced a huge financial outlay to fund workforce training programs.
Consider the arena of data sciences and technology. Data is considered by some industrial experts to be more valuable than oil. Oil has fueled the industrial revolution, economic development and contributed to a quality of life in this country envied by the world. Yet, in today’s economy, data has surpassed it in value. Data is accumulated and transmitted every day, all day, by devices we wear, apps we use on mobile devices, emails we transmit and the television programming we watch. Accumulating the data, storing the data, and delivering the data to consumers in a useful format requires specific skill sets. Traditional schools are not designed to equip students, nor should they be, to fulfill the needs of this ever growing need in the workforce.
Career Scholarship Accounts appear, based on what we know, to be a wonderful answer to this dire need for data scientists. Undoubtedly, this is only one of many industrial settings where a common sense approach benefits both students and industry. Both represent the future of our state.
Shame on any legislator who stands in the way. This is a no-brainer and our elected officials need to approve this useful tool.
