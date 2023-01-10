New Albany and Jeffersonville have rightfully garnered the most attention over the past decade when it comes to the resurgence of Southern Indiana communities, but the course being plotted for Clarksville will position the town as a major draw in the coming years.
It’s an ambitious plan, from creating a Main Street corridor to developing Origin Park. Clarksville officials have worked with private developers and organizations to create a vision. Those partnerships will transform Clarksville in ways the town hasn’t seen since George Rogers Clark set up camp along the Falls of the Ohio some 245 years ago.
Denton Floyd will develop property near Bolt + Tie to bring more retail and living space to south Clarksville. Construction is expected to begin this year, bringing needed residential units to Southern Indiana in conjunction with shopping and entertainment options.
There’s also preliminary discussion of constructing a luxury hotel and convention center in south Clarksville, which would dramatically alter the town’s riverfront and further develop Clarksville into a destination.
On Greentree Boulevard, Form G is moving forward with a 312-unit apartment complex that will feature covered patios, a playground and a clubhouse. The $80 million investment shows developers believe Clarksville will continue to attract new residents, especially young professionals.
Those new developments will be bolstered by the addition of Origin Park – a 400-acre project that will bring outdoor recreational opportunities to Southern Indiana on a scale never seen before. While the park as envisioned won’t be completed for several years, we’ll see progress along the way including in 2023.
It’s been stated numerous times, and that’s because it’s true. Origin Park has the potential to greatly shape the future of not just Clarksville, but Southern Indiana. It’s a generational project, and Clarksville is at the center of it.
Clarksville, especially for those who don’t live in the town, is primarily noted for its commercial properties and big-box stores. The Green Tree Mall has been a solid anchor for the town for years, but times are changing. Clarksville is preparing to change, too, and has approved a 30-year plan to reimagine a sizable chunk of its traditional commercial space.
The Catapult Central Clarksville redevelopment plan, approved in 2021, includes the potential for thousands of new housing units along with mixed-use developments for properties along the Lewis and Clark Parkway. If big-box stores go out of business, the town has a plan for using the space – one that includes more green space. It’s a smart approach, as Clarksville is preparing to deal with a changing commercial sector while also reducing environmental threats such as heat caused by acres of impervious surfaces.
In 50 years, Clarksville could very well be the epicenter of Southern Indiana. While that may seem like a bit of a stretch now, the plans the town has launched tell a different story.
Regardless of the outcome, kudos to town officials for thinking big, thinking about the future, and thinking about a new approach.
