After months of planning, thousands of dollars spent on proposals and dozens of meetings, the Floyd County Commissioners and Floyd County Council scrapped suggestions for addressing administrative offices and courts.
The cost of converting the City-County Building into a judicial center coupled with constructing a building at the North Annex to house a bulk of the county offices was the main reason for denying the preliminary plans. But a taxpayer should also question how much it will cost for the county to continue hitting restart and kicking the can down the road.
New proposals have issues beyond a price tag. One suggestion calls for moving some offices to the White House building, which would be a mistake. Parking on Pearl Street is limited. A place where the public enters to do business should have ample parking and easy access, which isn’t the case for the White House building.
New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan recently proposed a voluntary annexation of the Pine View Government Center as a way to help the county and limit costs. New Albany is the charter city of Floyd County, and thus, offices such as treasurer, clerk and auditor must be located within the city. If Pine View is annexed, it could house such offices. It’s a good gesture, though it’s one that should have been offered years ago.
Gahan and the city were correct in exiting the City-County Building, and what’s happening between the county council and commissioners is why. For years, these entities have failed to address the decay of the City-County Building, and they still can’t make a decision.
The over 60-year-old building needs serious upgrades, from its aging mechanical and electrical systems to its lack of complete ADA accessibility. Taxpayers are footing the costs of maintaining a structure that isn’t energy efficient and has serious issues. Last fall, county officials were told it could cost up to $800,000 a year for the next decade to replace those systems individually without a complete overhaul of the building. New Albany City Hall, meanwhile, has been refurbished into a beautiful downtown property at a fraction of the cost of what’s being suggested for county offices.
Anytime a tax increase, however great or small, is mentioned, elected officials hear from their constituents. Floyd County property owners, who are among the least taxed in Indiana based on rates, will eventually have to pay more for services. County officials shouldn’t spend money foolishly but they also shouldn’t be discouraged from doing what needs to be done because it may ruffle a few feathers.
The costs of construction have risen drastically. Had past county officials had the courage to commit to a plan, taxpayers would be paying a lot less for building projects than they eventually will when a decision is finally made. The only other choice is to let the City-County Building rot into the ground.
To our county officials, quit wasting time and money. You were elected to make decisions, even the tough ones.
