The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor deserves credit for tightening the leaky faucet that would have seen Indiana American Water charge its customers for season courtside tickets to the Indiana Pacers.
As reported by the Indiana Capital Chronicle, the utility initially included the $60,000 charge for tickets in filings related to a proposed rate hike that would garner the utility an additional $87 million in revenue.
The expense for the tickets was removed from those filings after consumer counselor sounded the alarm. The utility has offered no public explanation.
While $60,000 might not be a huge amount when divided among 1.3 million customers, it’s a tone-deaf action by IAW. The utility is asking for a sizable rate increase at a time when inflation is hurting Hoosiers, housing costs are soaring and subsidies for the poorest are being scaled back. Any revenue from a rate increase should be directed only for operations and paying employees, not entertainment.
Utilities like Indiana American Water are given a wide range of power. Abusing that power by asking customers to pay for basketball tickets is absurd. Such frivolous spending rightfully makes consumers question the company’s priorities, especially when bills keep getting higher.
The situation also begs other questions. What else are utility companies charging customers for beyond fees for infrastructure and service? Who at Indiana American thought this was a good idea? What would have happened if watchdogs like the consumer counselor’s office didn’t exist?
Indiana American Water didn’t respond to the Indiana Capital Chronicle’s request for comment, which is also telling. The utility should issue an apology to its customers for even considering such an expense. A review of its past spending might also be appropriate.
The consumer counselor’s office deserves our gratitude. The office is charged with protecting residential, commercial and industrial utility customers from exactly this kind of situation.
This is a case of a government entity protecting Indiana consumers. For ratepayers, every cent matters.
