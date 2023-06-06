After Congress and President Joe Biden staved off a national crisis by agreeing to suspend the debt ceiling, our elected officials should turn their attention to solving another perennial problem – legal immigration.
As has been the case with other issues, Democrats and Republicans share blame in addressing immigration, especially at our Southern border. There are too many scare tactics and falsehoods passed along by partisan officials, which is why, like with the debt ceiling, we need a bipartisan majority willing to concede and negotiate honestly.
We don’t need to build a wall to seal ourselves away from immigrants, nor should we eliminate legal channels for acquiring permanent or temporary citizenship and truly have an open border. It would be unwise to allow undocumented people into our country just like it would be unpatriotic to refuse immigrants a chance at a better life in the U.S.
From an economic standpoint, we need immigrants in our workforce. From hospitals to classrooms, Americans are no longer filling the employment rolls. Allowing a person to obtain citizenship in exchange for job training and placement is logical. An immigrant can become self-sufficient, and our country gets a needed laborer.
We already have some successful examples of such efforts including the H-2A Temporary Agricultural Workers program. Why can’t we do the same for nursing, teaching or law enforcement?
It’s also logical to protect our country from unsavory elements. Drug smuggling is a serious problem. Our country is awash in drug addiction, and thousands of pounds of opioids flow across our borders illegally. According to U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, almost 21,000 pounds of fentanyl was seized in fiscal year 2022, an increase of 44% from 2021.
Fentanyl is a dangerous and deadly drug. We must do more to shore up our borders and keep cartels from pushing this poison into our country. We should support border patrol with more funding and ensure state and local agencies are working closely with their federal counterparts to combat drug smuggling.
We’ll never stop people from illegally entering our country, but we can take steps to reduce unlawful border crossings by encouraging and providing a path to citizenship. It’s humane and what’s expected out of a great country. Many undocumented immigrants head to the U.S. in an attempt to escape horrendous living situations, the likes of which most of us will never come close to experiencing. We have made it our responsibility to care for our fellow humans.
But we also have to be realistic. Not everyone crosses into our country with the best of intentions. That’s why we should increase funding for border patrol and efforts to fight drug smuggling.
If Congress and the President can come together and avoid defaulting on trillions of dollars of debt, they can find a way to improve the process for legal immigration.
