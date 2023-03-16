Two of the largest public safety agencies in Southern Indiana, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department and New Albany Police Department, are among the few area holdouts when it comes to equipping officers with body cameras.
The reasons for not doing so have varied, but they all have one feature in common — they no longer hold water.
New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in 2020, as the nation was grappling with unrest after multiple killings of unarmed people by law enforcement officers, that the city’s police department fosters strong community relationships and builds trust. While not providing a direct reason, he indicated that goodwill between the NAPD and the city’s residents made cameras a moot point.
Former Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop claimed the expense for storing camera footage was too great of a cost to bear.
Sheriff Steve Bush, who took office in January, seemed to be at least open to considering body and/or dash cams when running in last year’s primary. Before the general election, he rode the fence on the issue in a response for our Voters Guide.
Like Bailey, he pointed to trust in the community. Bush said he wasn’t opposed to cameras, but emphasized the public should be aware of how much such systems cost.
“With all of my experience, I have never got the sense from our community that there is either a lack of trust or transparency with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department,” Bush stated in his response to the News and Tribune.
It’s understandable that chiefs and sheriffs have a tough line to toe when it comes to body cams. At a time when recruiting and retaining officers is difficult, implementing cameras is not popular among the ranks. But the reasoning is flawed.
Trust and transparency are great, until they don’t exist. It takes just one incident — one officer shooting a person under questionable circumstances — to destroy trust. And if such a situation were to occur, without cam footage to show what happened, how can the public believe in transparency?
Cost is not an excuse. New Albany is set to spend $2 million of federal rescue funds on a new headquarters. Floyd County has poured millions into the jail, and also garnered millions of federal rescue dollars. These are buildings, not people. Cameras can protect people, both the public and the officers who risk their lives patrolling our streets.
While cams have exposed wrongdoing by officers, they’ve also proven them justified in using force in certain situations. Cameras are a form of insurance for law enforcement.
Financially, the money invested by New Albany and Floyd County for cameras would be a drop in the bucket compared to what the taxpayers who fund those government entities would have to fork over in the case of a wrongful death.
Trust is a two-way street. For the protection of the public and the officers who serve it, equip law enforcement with cameras.
