Farmers markets across the country celebrated National Farmers Market Week Aug. 6 through 12.
Expressing our appreciation to farmers and Farmers Markets is something we should do every day.
We’ve come a long way from the days when farmers and their families set up stands on the roadside edges of their property to sell the latest harvest. It’s a path to the future we need to stay on.
We’ve always known those fresh vegetables made for much tastier, not to mention healthier, meals than food laden with preservatives and on the shelves for lengthy periods. Indiana’s poor health rankings should make most Hoosiers realize they should be paying attention to their diets.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture lists more than 8,600 Farmers Markets nationwide, up from less than 2,000 in 1994. Indiana has 176 of those markets.
Every week, the News and Tribune provides information about the Jeffersonville, New Albany, Charlestown and Charlestown Pop-up, Floyds Knobs and Georgetown Farmers Markets.
Now those Farmers Markets are doing even more on another front for a healthier community.
We’re living through a time when it’s tough for many in our population to get enough to eat, nutritious or not. Food pantries, kitchens that supply meals to the community, church gatherings and other undertakings to ensure food for people each day are underway across the area.
And, the farmers are stepping in to help.
A good example is the New Albany Farmers Market where vendors at that market also donate generously to Let Us Learn, which works with a food-waste-reduction and nutrition-security program called Veggie Rescue. Any produce donated by farmers at the markets is donated to Let Us Learn and quickly given free to people who need it.
Many farmers at the markets are also honoring WIC, SNAP and Farmers Market Nutrition Programs to help those whose incomes make it hard to keep food on the table.
With the help of the U.S. and Indiana Departments of Agriculture, Indiana Department of Health and Purdue University Extension programs, there is an ever-growing effort to ensure healthier food for everyone.
It once was said a farmer’s dawn-to-dusk work was never done. That’s still true.
Be thankful for farmers and Farmers Markets with every nutritious bite you take.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.