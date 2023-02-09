The Floyd County Republican Party is treading a peculiar path after its chair filed complaints against two county council members.
On Wednesday, the Indiana 9th District GOP will weigh censuring Republican council members Denise Konkle and Jim Freiberger. A complaint filed by Heather Archibald-Peters, chair of the Floyd County Republican Party, takes issue with the pair voting in favor of Democrat Brad Striegel for council vice president instead of Danny Short, a Republican.
The chair is also calling for Konkle, the council president, to be blocked from running as a Republican for the next five years. Archibald-Peters states in the complaint that Konkle’s temporary residence in Harrison County is a reason she’s calling for the additional disciplinary action. Konkle provided the News and Tribune with a letter from the council’s attorney supporting her interpretation of the state code, stating that “a temporary move with the intent to return to live within the district does not appear to relinquish your residency.”
The fact that the local party chair is leading an effort to punish if not disqualify fellow Republicans over these issues is concerning. It’s also hypocritical.
There are several examples of Floyd County Republicans voting with Democrats on issues, including leadership positions. In fact, Archibald-Peters need only look at the same Floyd County Council for a sample.
In January 2021, county council member and Republican Connie Moon voted in favor of Striegel as the body’s president. Striegel won 4-3 over Short, just like in this year’s vice president race.
“I was elected to represent all of Floyd County, not just one party or the other,” Moon said of her vote in favor of Striegel. “I am looking to have integrity and dignity back in politics.”
We certainly agree with Moon – elected officials should represent the best interests of all of our residents, not just those from a particular party. But the fact that Moon and other Republicans aren’t up for censure begs the obvious question – why Freiberger and Konkle?
Both council members easily won their elections last November. They were selected by the people of Floyd County, not a political party. Censuring them is also punishing their supporters, who are numerous.
Konkle and Freiberger suggested they’re being attacked because of the ongoing ambulance issues in Floyd County. They both supported the purchase of two new ambulances for Lafayette and Greenville fire districts on Jan. 10. The funding passed 4-3. Moon voted against it.
The ambulance issue affects the county’s provider, New Chapel EMS. The organization obviously stands to lose money if enough county officials decide to go another route for ambulance service.
Who is the founder of New Chapel? Jamey Noel. And who is the 9th District GOP committee chair who will be involved in the upcoming hearing? Jamey Noel.
At the least, Noel should recuse himself from the hearing. But in the best interest of the party and the residents of Floyd County, the hearing should be cancelled.
Most people want elected officials to work together for the better of the community, not to focus on politics. Punishing Konkle and Freiberger would send a warning to Republicans – vote with a Democrat, and you may be next.
Unless the chair plans to file similar complaints against all GOP elected officials who have made similar votes in Floyd County in recent years, from township board representatives to city council members, this appears to be a targeted campaign against Freiberger and Konkle.
And based on their recent votes, it would suggest that outside influences are having a major effect on Floyd County government.
