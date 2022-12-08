The ease of purchasing gifts online makes it tempting to take care of our holiday shopping from the comfort of our couch, but especially this year, Southern Indiana’s local businesses are depending on you. From Clarksville to New Albany, the Sherman Minton Bridge to Lincoln Drive, construction projects are playing the role of Scrooge. The ongoing work has made it cumbersome to access many businesses at places like Main Street in New Albany — an area dominated by small, locally owned shops, restaurants and boutiques. Most retail businesses and restaurants depend on increased sales during the holiday season to make a profit, or just to stay open, and that’s truer for smaller establishments. With two weeks of combined directional closures this month on the Sherman Minton Bridge and a Main Street that’s torn up with construction, it’s a brutal time for many such businesses. There are two facts about construction projects: They are typically needed, and they are typically messy and bothersome for business and motorists. In New Albany, the Main Street work will result in a beautiful corridor that will attract residents and support businesses. City officials have done a commendable job of redeveloping New Albany’s downtown, and this project will undoubtedly further that cause. In Clarksville, the Lincoln Drive sewer project is needed. Once completed, the improvements should lead to fewer service disruptions and improve the overall quality of the system. The Jeff Digs sewer project recently concluded in Jeffersonville, and while it caused some havoc for drivers and businesses, it was a critical improvement to the city’s utility system. The other side of the coin is the effects of construction on businesses. Some minor inconveniences are one thing, but when a customer has to park blocks away and maneuver around closed sidewalks to access a store, it’s a major obstacle. Local governing bodies should approve some funds to assist businesses that can show they were directly and negatively impacted by the construction. State authorities should consider the same with the Sherman Minton Bridge project. Shutting down the main connection between New Albany and Louisville for days at a time certainly affects businesses. Consumers should also do at least a portion of their holiday shopping at businesses that need a boost this year. These grassroots establishments give our communities charm and distinction. Unlike large corporations, a bad year can sink a local business. Fifteen years ago, the thought of thriving Jeffersonville and New Albany downtowns seemed like an unattainable goal. You were more likely to see a vacant building than a locally-owned restaurant or shop. Don’t take our local businesses for granted. Instead of buying another Amazon gift card, spend $25 at a local shop. It may not seem like much, but your support could help save a business. You may have to park a little farther away, or take a detour to reach the destination, but it’s an investment in your community, and that’s never a waste of time.
