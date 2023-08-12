After years of turmoil between the sides, the joint operation of the New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter will end Dec. 31.
The county is seeking bids for its own animal control operation. The request for proposals document on the county’s website includes some of the basic qualifications for the service, including upholding ordinances and responding to emergency situations.
What should be at the top of the document, capitalized and in bold, is that any bidder must prioritize the humane treatment of the animals that come into their care. This is the most important facet of animal control.
David Hall and his team have excelled at the entire scope of animal control while managing the joint operation. From responding to calls for service to finding homes for the animals at the shelter, they’ve provided a top-notch operation to the taxpayers of Floyd County and New Albany. Most importantly, they’ve been humane in their treatment of the cats, dogs and other animals that are picked up as strays or dropped off at the shelter doorstep.
The NA-FC Shelter has received national recognition, and both the city and county will be challenged to maintain that level of service. It’s likely the city will retain the current animal control operation, which puts an even greater burden on the county to do what’s right.
Unfortunately money has been the focal point between city and county elected officials when dealing with the shelter. While taxpayers can’t afford a blank check for any service, the quality and care of shelter animals shouldn’t be sacrificed to save a few dollars.
In actuality, Floyd County taxpayers haven’t been asked to pay for the bulk of the animal shelter operation in recent years. The county has relied on gambling revenue derived from riverboat funds to pay toward shelter dues. That money comes from a Harrison County casino, not taxes paid by Floyd County residents.
Animals that are taken into shelters have often lived brutal lives. They’ve been neglected and abandoned, and they deserve to be treated with care. It’s humane and just.
The county has a bad track record of not living up to its deals. For the sake of the animals, who depend on humans for their basic needs, Floyd County government needs to get this one right.
