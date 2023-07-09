Migrants from all over the world have been seeking entry into this land of opportunity since the first settlers arrived. Those early settlers established the foundation for the constitutional republic, imperfect as it is, we enjoy today.
Current immigration policy is a political and legal disaster. Democrats and Republicans shift from a dangerously porous border to a sealed entryway.
The legal path to enter this country is difficult. The process is slow and unpredictable. Families can be separated for years if one family member comes alone while waiting for approval to move the rest of their family.
The illegal path is even more complicated. Federal and state officials bicker and use immigrants as political pawns. Federal and state officials often adopt contradictory policies. Land owners in border states are subject to destruction of personal property and a fight if they take preventive steps to stop trespassers.
There is absolutely no good reason for this nation to continue in such a haphazard way.
Migrants are an important part of our workforce. Many are productive members of our communities.
So why is our immigration policy in a shambles?
In a word, politicians.
The Dignity Act, currently being discussed in Congress, is an opportunity for elected officials to come together and reform the mess they’ve made.
The Dignity Act has bipartisan support. A representative from each party introduced the bill. They have added 10 co-sponsors equally split from each side of the aisle.
As proposed, the act seeks to establish policies which secure our border while boosting legal immigration. It provides a path to citizenship for those individuals and families who entered illegally. It addresses the needs of employers dependent on migrant employees.
There are hurdles to overcome by both parties. Consider a few highlights. Those here illegally must pass a criminal background check, pay restitution and give up the right to federal welfare benefits. The act as proposed, would establish campuses for migrants to be housed while they are processed. It would step on almost everyone’s toes and comes with a hefty price tag.
Doing nothing only allows the ‘crisis at the border’ to continue. If you are honest, you will admit, your definition of ‘crisis at the border’ is determined by your political loyalty. So, be careful about casting stones.
Based on reports, a dozen brave souls on Capitol Hill are on board. The rest of Congress needs to get on board or find less demanding work.
Immigrants, whether you label them legal or illegal, are real people. They deserve a dignified approach to enter this country. Let’s come together and give them one.
