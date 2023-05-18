The state legislative session was a beneficial one for Southern Indiana.
Among the victories, River Heritage Conservancy is receiving $37.5 million toward construction of the Origin Park Outdoor Adventure Center. The facility will feature zip lines, walking paths, climbing walls and much more along the Ohio River. The one-time appropriation doesn’t require a match, but it will bolster River Heritage’s efforts to raise funds to cover the rest of the project.
This comes after Gov. Eric Holcomb allocated $29.5 million in January toward a 62.3-mile trail from New Albany to Mitchell. Spanning five counties, the Monon South Trail will be a great addition to outdoor recreation in Southern Indiana.
Origin Park and the Monon South Trail are generational projects. They will have sizable, positive impacts on health, quality-of-life and the economy in Southern Indiana. Kudos to state officials for approving funds for these efforts, and cheers to River Heritage and the City of New Albany for pushing the projects forward.
These are examples of what good government looks like. Investing in our future, improving our daily lives and seeing the big picture of regionalism – those are qualities of sound decision-making.
We need more of this, and less divisiveness. Too often the Indiana Legislature has made headlines for dabbling into affairs of personal choice instead of helping the public. Government at its best makes our lives better. At its worst, government over-regulates, fans the flames of polarization and feeds into culture wars, which help no one.
There are other examples of legislation that received bipartisan support.
Two bills approved by the Legislature will help foster parents receive tax credits.
House Bill 1568, co-authored by Rep. Rita Fleming, D-Jeffersonville, allows pharmacists to complete training to prescribe and dispense birth control. Co-authors of the bill included Republicans.
Much has been made about the Republican supermajority in Indianapolis, but thankfully in the U.S., voters are the ultimate authority. If we push lawmakers to prioritize legislation that truly benefits the public, labels like Democrat and Republican, liberal and conservative, don’t really matter.
