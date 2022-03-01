Stormwater improvements, specifically around Silver Creek Drive, were easily the most requested action last July when residents had one of the very few opportunities to voice their opinions on how New Albany’s $16.83 million of American Rescue Plan dollars should be spent.
As the rain poured down on Feb. 22, the neighborhood again experienced flooding woes. A few hours after residents spoke to the News and Tribune about their continued frustration, the city again ignored their pleas.
“They have to trust the process,” New Albany Redevelopment Director Josh Staten said, as he added the city was investigating the issue and potential fixes could be included in a master plan.
Undoubtedly, such a statement has to be hard to stomach for Silver Creek Drive residents. The flooding problems are by no means a new issue, and Staten’s words came after the redevelopment commission agreed to spend $539,000 of ARP funds on other drainage projects.
The commission has also agreed to spend about $3.6 million of ARP to extend Ohio River Greenway trails and establish shoreline recreational features as part of Silver Creek Landing.
It’s the American Rescue Plan, not the American Rafting Plan. While being able to canoe at Silver Creek Landing is a nice feature, it shouldn’t be prioritized over stagnant rainwater filling neighborhood homes.
But to their credit, New Albany officials have appropriated some ARP funding to assist nonprofits grappling with addiction, housing and food insecurity problems in our community. Floyd County government has done the same with portions of its funding.
The same can’t be said for most other Southern Indiana local governments. Jeffersonville and Charlestown are putting the bulk of their funds into wastewater projects. While ensuring sewer capacity is important, these federal funds are essentially being used to make up for poor governing and management of utility systems over the years.
The same goes for the pay raises and bonuses approved for essential workers with ARP funds. Our officials have in many cases failed to keep up with basic annual increases for public employees, and they’re utilizing American Rescue Plan funds to save face.
The good news is that most of our local governments have ARP funds yet to be designated. While our elected officials are being bombarded with requests, they should read the title of the bill and ask themselves who really needs to be rescued?
Homelessness abounds in downtown Jeffersonville. Flooding is destroying homes in New Albany. Transportation is a major hurdle for growing the labor force, especially if Southern Indiana lands a mega-employer. Affordable housing is a concern throughout our community.
While we don’t expect every remaining ARP dollar to be spent on the aforementioned problems, a sizable chunk of those taxpayer funds should be used to rescue those who truly need rescuing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.