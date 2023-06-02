If ever there were a perfect example of government entities chasing their tails, it would be the comical New Albany-Floyd County Animal Shelter interlocal agreement between the City of New Albany and Floyd County.
For far too many years, leaders have bickered and pointed fingers at one another around the issue of funding the shelter.
At last, it appears there may be an end to the silliness.
In May, the NAFC Animal Control Authority Board voted to terminate the agreement. On Monday, the New Albany City Council will consider a resolution to dissolve the agreement. New Albany City Councilman Jason Applegate said, “We need to make sure that our animals are taken care of, and what we have to do is just do what we can control.” We couldn’t agree more.
Instead of bringing all of the parties to the table years ago to hash out a workable solution for the good of animal control, city and county leaders have kicked the figurative can down the road and accused one another of negotiating in bad faith.
Now is the time to correct all of that nonsense and work out an agreement that both sides sign off on. Short of that, they should simply go their separate ways.
It really doesn’t matter any longer who made the first misstep. What matters now is that our government leaders put egos and agendas aside and solve this simple math problem and move on to other more pressing issues in Southern Indiana like drug abuse, homelessness and poverty.
No more chasing your tails or pussyfooting around, folks. Find a solution that makes sense and stick to it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.