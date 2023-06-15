Juneteenth is the newest federal holiday, and it’s an important one to recognize.
President Abraham Lincoln ended slavery on the books in 1863 with his Emancipation Proclamation, but that wasn’t the end of the cruel practice.
Our bloody Civil War continued for another two years after Lincoln’s declaration. Even after the North defeated the South, many enslaved African Americans weren’t freed.
On June 19, 1865, Union Maj. General Gordon Granger, accompanied by 2,000 troops, arrived in Galveston, Texas to ensure the federal mandate was being followed, and that the enslaved were made free.
While slavery didn’t end on that day, it is celebrated as a major victory in the battle for freedom. In 2021, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act, finally giving Juneteenth its just due as a federal holiday.
As we do on Memorial Day, when we honor those who died fighting for our country, and on Veterans Day, when we remember those who served our nation, we should acknowledge Monday as more than just a day off of work.
Slavery is our nation’s biggest sin. It was ultimately abolished, but the effects of slavery are still prevalent in our society. Most want equality, and without a doubt our country’s treatment of Black people has improved greatly, but the generational effects of slavery may never be fully overcome.
And that’s why it’s important to remember. It’s critical that we discuss how slavery was allowed. It’s vital that we don’t forget this horrible stain on our history so that we don’t repeat those mistakes. It’s patriotic to pay tribute to those men, women and children who were shackled and sold, beaten and abused. To hide from that past is cowardly, and it’s an injustice to those who suffered from the greed and inhumanity of others.
Juneteenth is also a day to celebrate, because slavery was eradicated. We have work to do, but we’ve made progress. It’s a joyous holiday.
In a few weeks, we’ll celebrate Independence Day, yet Juneteenth is arguably more symbolic of true freedom than July 4. Our country defeated England, but we enslaved others, denying them the independence we sought in the Revolutionary War.
Juneteenth stands for freedom for all. It stands for righting a terrible wrong. It symbolizes hope. It’s a holiday we should all embrace.
