AT&T promotes its consumer cell phone service through television ads.
They call a series promoting their 5G service “never too much” college football. One ad depicts a wedding guest watching a football game during the ceremony. She blurts out “he’s short, he’s way short” just about the time the pastor asks for any reason why the couple should not marry. The groom is visibly shorter than his bride and best man, but the guest’s comment was about the result of a play in the game she is watching.
Another spot depicts an astronaut delaying a rocket launch to finish a game he is streaming, while another portrays a golf caddy ignoring his duties on the golf course because he is fixated on his phone.
Fortunately Lily, the famous AT&T ad celebrity, is at the wedding, in the control room and on the golf course. She reassuringly conveys the message you can never get too much college football available on their 5G network.
The AT&T ad series is troubling in that it depicts cell phone users as so self-absorbed with their phones that nothing or no one else matters. The ads either promote selfish behavior or are simply designed to sell their service based on current reality. Either way, there is cause for concern.
Cell phones and the cellular network are a technological wonder. Cell phones began as a telephone. Text enabled written communication in addition to voice.
Now we do video calls in real time. Photos can be snapped and uploaded to any number of sites for viewing by friends, family and foes. And the apps available for conducting business, playing games, getting a weather forecast, navigating and consuming news and sports seem endless.
Cell phones also give us security and provide moments that could be lost forever.
When in unfamiliar territory, we know that 911 is there and can track us when we need help. It is heartbreaking to think about the fear that must have been going through the minds of the two young women who were slain five years ago in Delphi as one took a photo and taped some conversation before their deaths.
Countless families over the intense years of COVID at least had the opportunity to say good-bye to an isolated loved one, and, perhaps a video of final moments to keep, thanks to a cell phone with special apps.
Mothers and fathers searching for an AWOL child first grab their cell phones.
We truly have a technological wonder on our hands. But, have we reached a point where we are abusing the privilege mobile phones provide? Have we become so self-absorbed and rude that we would use our cell phones as depicted by the AT&T ads?
Family members sit in their living rooms attentive to their phone screen rather than interacting with each other. Drivers put themselves, their passengers and other travelers in danger texting while driving. Children waste countless hours per day glued to a screen.
Perhaps it’s time for us to come up with a list of do’s and don’ts for our families and friends. Maybe don’t turn on your phone at a wedding or start a video game before you’re to be launched into space?
What harm could possibly come from putting our phones down sometimes? Family members might talk more around the dinner table. Students may discover there is a whole world of knowledge and entertainment available to them in their school library. Elected officials might spend more time reading and understanding the items they vote up or down.
Beware, if you try it, your outlook on life may improve.
