The Floyd County Library has decided to display books to be read during its Storytime activity 10 minutes before the event begins.
The review period is in response to concerns expressed by some adults who attended a recent Storytime with young children at the Galena branch. They were surprised to hear the book “Prince and Knight” being read. Two of the characters in the book are a same-sex couple who fall in love and marry.
The mere 10-minute review period is an unreasonable response to parental concerns. At least 24 hours seems like common sense. With good planning, more should be the goal.
Storytime is a weekly event designed for children 3-5 years of age. Parents or guardians are encouraged to attend the event which features books, story-telling, rhymes and singing. Children 3-5 years of age are highly impressionable. Parents and guardians are right to be concerned about the content of the activities.
The special notice posted by Floyd County Library Director Melissa Merida — “Storytime Content Inclusive Statement & Procedure” — states the books will be made available to empower parents and guardians. Ten minutes seems more like an unwilling concession instead of a goodwill recognition of the concern and respect for differing views in a free society.
The library notice expresses concern to include the needs of “individuals representing diverse backgrounds” and striving “to be inclusive.” That is to be commended. But the library should also recognize that posting the books with such a small window for review could be a challenge when managing small children in a public setting.
Libraries are bastions of planning and organization. Books are displayed and catalogued in a way that makes it easy for patrons to look up and locate books on shelves. Online resources allow patrons to browse the catalogue of print and electronic titles available anywhere they can access the internet.
The library should reconsider the 10-minute review period. It should choose Storytime books well in advance and post titles at least 24 hours before the event. That’s just the right thing to do.
