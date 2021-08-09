Tim Kamer stated on his Floyd County Commissioners Facebook page that he supports each person's right to choose for their own body and for that of their children.
“I do not believe the government should dictate what you must do – instead the government should educate,” Kamer wrote last week after Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris attempted to install an executive order requiring masks for some students.
Kamer got half of the equation right. It is, in fact, government's responsibility to educate. It's also government's charge to require people to follow rules and guidelines. Unfortunately, many of our local governments have accomplished neither over the past year.
It was the Floyd County Commissioners who put the public through a saga when it came to renewing Harris' position as health officer.
As yet another outbreak of COVID-19 spreads through Southern Indiana, Harris attempted to enact a common sense policy to keep students and staff safer. The mandate wasn't as strict as what other area governing bodies had implemented, such as Clarksville Community School Corp. and as of Saturday, Greater Clark County Schools.
But the commissioners weren't having it. They called on a controversial Senate Enrolled Act 5, passed earlier this year by the state's General Assembly, to slam the brakes on Harris' order.
New Albany-Floyd County Schools finally issued some updated guidance Sunday evening, but stopped short of requiring masks unless the spread worsens. It seems the plan is to wait until it gets really bad before doing something really basic.
And yes, wearing a mask is basic. It's not oppression. And our masks likely could have stayed on our shelves had we done a better job with getting vaccinated, a failure that our local leaders should have done more to help with since they claim to be proponents of education.
Greater Clark also waited too long. According to the school system, over 1,100 students have already been forced to quarantine. But system officials waited until Saturday to make any changes even though the county had been designated as orange on the state's COVID-19 map since Wednesday.
What Greater Clark and NAFCS have implemented is also confusing to parents and guardians. Are they supposed to check the COVID-19 website at noon each day to figure out if their children are required to wear masks the next day?
How about just implement a basic policy, like Clarksville did, and then make sure it's followed? Our local health leaders, who in theory don't depend on popularity to keep their jobs, have been telling us it's going to be bad for at least a few weeks. Delta is here and cases are soaring. In crowded places(like schools) where many people aren't vaccinated(like schools), masks should be required.
Many of our local elected leaders are simply afraid to do anything that would upset the electorate, and their wishy-washy approach to the pandemic could be a deadly mistake. We screwed up when we began confusing popularity with leadership. Real leaders don't always make us happy. They do what's right.
That brings us back to Kamer's statement about educating the public. During recent commissioners meetings, there have been multiple occasions for Kamer, John Schellenberger and Shawn Carruthers to provide that education.
A group of residents has attended meetings speaking out against vaccine passports and, at times, comparing required inoculations with Nazi Germany. Not once has a commissioner stepped up to dispel these obviously false statements.
This pandemic has been terrible, and we're ready for it to be over. But our leaders can't have it both ways. You can't always appease the public and do what's right.
Do people like paying taxes?
Do folks like driving the speed limit?
Would we show up for jury duty if not required?
The answer to these questions, and many like them, is a resounding “no.” But we pay taxes, follow the rules of the road and take part in our judicial system because that's what's required of a successful country.
Instead of playing politics and playing up to the crowd with the loudest voice, it's time for our local leaders to do what they were elected to do – lead.
NOTE: This editorial was written prior to Monday night's scheduled New Albany-Floyd County Schools Board meeting.
