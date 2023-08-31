The hilarity of the story wasn’t lost on the masses.
An AI-generated story published Aug. 18 in The Columbus Dispatch provided the most basic recap of an Ohio high school football game, so bare bones and lacking in nuance that simply reading it aloud makes one sound like a robot.
“Westerville North edged Westerville Central 21-12 in a close encounter of the athletic kind,” the second paragraph of the story reads. It was viewed as so generic that it was shared in jest by thousands of people and ultimately led to an about-face by the newspaper company’s leadership.
The rest of the brief write-up is sparse in details, mentions no names of players and coaches and lacks any background on a rivalry game.
That’s because whether it’s covering Friday Night Lights or an investigation into a former sheriff, real journalists are needed to provide real stories.
Though we still don’t have many official details as to why Jamey Noel’s home and New Chapel business properties were searched last month, we do have context into why an investigation into Clark County’s former sheriff is so important. We know that because we’ve covered Noel from his time as a state trooper to the launching of his New Chapel EMS and fire protection business, through his rise in politics and public safety.
We know that Noel is a major player in Floyd County and Clark County because he’s the chair of the 9th District GOP. His New Chapel outfit provides ambulance service and fire protection to sizable portions of those counties. His connections to elected officials runs deep, and dates back several years.
Simply put, the investigation isn’t the kind of news that can simply be reported through social media, or generated by AI. It requires context, local knowledge and a commitment to facts. That’s what a good news organization provides — a dependable source of information that isn’t swayed by bias or an obsession with being the first to report a story.
The debate over whether New Chapel should be the lone ambulance provider in Floyd County didn’t begin last week. It’s been ongoing for several years, and we’ve reported on it in great detail.
Questions over Noel’s influence on the hiring of New Chapel and Clark County has also been explored multiple times in the News and Tribune.
Our journalists attend government meetings, comb through audit reports and ask difficult questions. They stand on sidelines late into the night covering sporting events. They sacrifice nights, holidays and weekends to stay on top of the happenings of Southern Indiana.
And we’re not alone. Though the industry has been attacked by politicians and under-valued by many in our society, there are still thousands of journalists in this country committed to truth, and to holding those in power accountable.
If you’re not regularly reading the newspaper, watching the news on television and listening to reports on the radio, you’re falling behind. What happens in your community is just as important as what’s happening in Washington, if not more so.
AI can tell the temperature, order a pizza and prepare a generic sports story, but it can’t connect the dots, provide context and dig into an issue like your local newsroom can. Stay informed, and stay committed to your community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.