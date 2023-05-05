Twenty-five days ago, a 25-year-old man shot and killed five people at the downtown branch of Old National Bank in Louisville. Another eight were injured in the mass shooting.
Josh Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45, and Jim Tutt, 64, were killed in the attack.
Family and friends of those killed or injured will carry the scars of Monday, April 10 far beyond our memory of that day. Their hurt. Their fear. Their anger. All natural and understandable emotions as a result of an unimaginable tragedy.
The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, was killed by police.
Sturgeon’s parents, Todd and Lisa Sturgeon, went on the NBC Today show recently to discuss that day and the days leading up to the shooting.
It would be easy to blame the Sturgeons for their son’s crime. However, if one hadn’t figured it out before the Today show segment, the Sturgeons helped us realize they, too, were victims of their son’s killing spree.
“We are heartbroken,” a somber Lisa Sturgeon said. She said they are sorry and wish they could undo the pain innocent victims will have to deal with – likely for the rest of their lives.
Undoubtedly, the Sturgeons will continue to bear the anguish of burying their son while trying to reconcile the immense burden of guilt and emptiness they feel from the events that unfolded that day.
They will spend the rest of their lives agonizing over what they could have done differently with their troubled son. He was seeing a psychiatrist, a counselor and was on medication for mental health issues.
During the Today show interview, Todd Sturgeon said, “Connor – in his darkest hour – needed us to be exceptional, not reasonable. And we failed him.”
The Sturgeons, logically, are looking for answers. They have joined the chorus of voices across the country calling for more attention to meaningful gun and mental health policies.
The gun used in the shooting was a legally purchased AR-15 rifle bought by Connor Sturgeon just days earlier.
As Lisa Sturgeon said, guns and mental health were interrelated factors in what their son did.
Politicians in a position to affect those changes must put partisanship aside. Influencers with money and fame on their side must lend their clout to a cause that bonds us as a nation committed to its people.
And, as the Sturgeons said, the time for reasonable change has passed. The time for exceptional change is upon us.
