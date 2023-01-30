It’s going to take more than an apple a day to keep the doctor away for Hoosiers.
Indiana’s health care system itself was found in need of care in a recent report issued by the Governor’s Public Health Commission. “Chronically underfunded” were two precise words among many others.
That same report also recommended an additional $240 million annually to begin to address the problem.
That puts the challenge squarely in front of a legislative session that will set the budget for the next two years. Bills are already being filed.
Among the top concerns of many in the report were emergency preparedness, public health funding, governance, infrastructure and services, workforce, data and information integration, and child and adolescent health.
The report issued 32 recommendations, including that $240 million annual budget addition to help take the state from its $55 per person spending figure in 2018-19 closer to the average in the U.S. of $91.
The state has already begun to address some issues, including how to better share information among the counties and the public.
A bigger concern of funding for those county health departments is more money, a thorny topic among the budget-setting legislature.
But some realities with dollar signs attached are not to be taken lightly from the report. For instance:
● Obesity and diabetes account for more than $8.4 billion in productivity losses
● Chronic diseases, such as heart disease, cancer, lung disease, stroke, diabetes and kidney disease, are among the leading causes of death with total indirect costs of $75.5 billion a year
● Smoking results in nearly $3 billion in annual health care costs each year, including $590 million in Medicaid cost.
Ask any business leader in the state what those numbers mean to the efficiency of the operation.
Or ask the Chamber of Commerce if those are the kinds of numbers used to recruit new business to the state. Indiana, which was 26th among the states in US News and World Report’s rankings in overall health care in 1991, now comes in at 40.
What’s to be done? First, educate yourselves.
Start with the weekend News and Tribune and its website for the story by CNHI reporter Tyler Juranovich who explained the situation as it is now: Amid low rankings, Indiana eyes $240 million increase in public health spending.
Then take a look at the report. It can be found at https://www.indianapca.org/governors-public-health-commission-final-report/
Inside today’s News and Tribune, you will find our annual Medical Guide. It is filled with information about the medical care available in this area and with a look at the projections the U.S. Census Bureau has made for what our national population will be in the next 10 to 20 years. It isn’t getting younger.
Think about what you want health care to be for you, your children and grandchildren.
Then let your elected officials know how you see things.
