It’s one of the oldest adages in the book when it comes to elections. If you don’t vote, don’t complain.
This is our time. Polls, social media posts and television advertisements can’t vote for us. We get to decide, and we, the people, have the power. From local races to the battle for the White House, there’s no excuse not to make your voice heard in this election.
This is a pivotal election for Southern Indiana. In Clark County and Floyd County, voters will elect county commissioners and council members who will make decisions on how millions of tax dollars will be spent.
At a time when our legal system is being closely scrutinized, we will cast ballots in judicial races.
School board members will be chosen and they will be charged with making the calls on critical local education matters.
We also have a say in who will represent us in the Statehouse and in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Then there’s the highlight of the ticket — the presidential race. Early voting records have been smashed across the country as voters have lined up to cast their ballots, or stuck them in the mail to be counted, as we prepare for a historic election.
If you haven’t voted yet, and you’re planning on heading to the polls Tuesday, don’t forget we’re in the middle of a pandemic. Wear your mask and keep a distance at your voting station.
Exercise some patience. Poll workers are honest people doing their best to make the system work. If we experience long waits, it’s not their fault.
Don’t be confrontational. We all have opinions and beliefs. Don’t be the person who starts an argument over politics. It’s been a tough year, and we’ve endured a lot as a nation as we’ve grappled with COVID-19, civil unrest and concerns about our economy. Let’s not add to those problems by turning our voter experience into a shouting match.
Be informed. You can go to our website, www.newsandtribune.com, and download our 2020 Election Guide. It entails valuable information about our local and state races and responses from candidates to questions about how they would govern if elected.
Realize that we might not know who wins the presidency, and possibly other races, on Tuesday night. Our county clerks and their staffs work hard to bring us accurate results. But this is not a typical election and it will take time to count all the ballots.
If our presidential election isn’t decided Tuesday night, don’t fall for conspiracy theories and rhetoric. We have checks and balances in this country that have protected our system and will do so again this year.
We also need to be appreciative. To be able to cast a vote in an election and to have a say in who represents us is one of the reasons our country is great. Our system doesn’t guarantee that every candidate we support will win, but it does ensure our right to have a part in the process.
We will be covering the election around-the-clock Tuesday as our staff works to provide you with accurate results and dependable journalism. You can follow our coverage on our website and read about the election in Wednesday’s print edition.
