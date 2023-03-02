Hoosier lawmakers should approve legislation that will authorize pharmacists to prescribe birth control to women 18 years and older.
The house voted 86-12 to pass a bill that will make this possible. The senate now has the bill in the Health and Provider Services committee. Given the overwhelming and bipartisan support in the house, it seems likely this bill will become law. If it doesn’t, then shame on the Hoosier legislature. This bill is a no-brainer.
Democratic Rep. Rita Fleming of Jeffersonville, a retired OB-GYN, is a co-author of the bill.
“This is about access to birth control in a safe, responsible manner for women. Pharmacies are far more convenient for women. They’re often open on weekends, holidays, evenings — when most women are working,” Fleming said. “It’s not uncommon at all for us now to seek the convenience of a pharmacy when we want an immunization. Let’s make it as convenient for women to get birth control.”
Birth control, though controversial in some circles, has become a part of life. A woman must see her doctor now to get a prescription for birth control. Getting an appointment with a doctor is difficult. Often appointments are fully booked for days or weeks ahead. Hoosier women have busy schedules juggling work, leisure and family activities. The convenience of contraceptives available through a local pharmacist makes more sense than forcing women to see a doctor.
Since the reversal of Roe v. Wade, access to abortion is now in the hands of state legislatures. Indiana was one of the first states to act post-Roe to limit access to most abortions. Given that, making birth control more accessible is vital.
Pharmacists will need additional training before dispensing birth control in the form of hormonal contraceptive patches or pills. As passed in the house the bill allows pharmacists and technicians to opt out if they object. It further safeguards against pharmacists dispensing abortion-inducing drugs.
Family life and responsibilities are demanding. Married couples often juggle two jobs. Children add to their burden. Caring for an infant is an all-day every-day chore. Toddlers, tweens and teens pose an ever-evolving physical, mental and psychological variety of challenges. Single parents must often bear the entire burden alone.
Sadly, children are too often conceived irresponsibly and born into difficult situations. Unwanted, abused or neglected children must be placed in a foster care system that is overburdened. Though necessary, when children are removed from their parents, they often end up in less than ideal situations. Perhaps making contraceptive access more convenient will prompt better, more responsible choices.
This bill should become law. There is no reason it shouldn’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.