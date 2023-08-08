Employers realize that some of their workers struggle with mental health, but managers typically lack training to identify the issues and direct employees to the help they need.
That sobering fact comes through recent reporting by the Indiana Capital Chronicle based on a Wellness Council of Indiana survey released in July. The results represented input from 465 employers in a range of industries.
Almost two-thirds of the respondents said they knew they had employees grappling with mental health issues last year, but only 25% had trained management on how to address the problems.
The survey also revealed that a majority of employers don’t have policies in place to deal with employees who are misusing alcohol or drugs.
The workplace prioritization of physical health has improved by leaps and bounds over the past 50 years. According to a January report by The Commonwealth Fund, employer-sponsored insurance covers more than 70% of workers, 53% of children and 36% of nonworking adults in the U.S., making such plans the country’s largest single source of health benefits.
The bulk of employers, especially those that want to attract and retain workers, realize the importance of a healthy workforce. If a worker is sick, production suffers.
Preemptive screenings and wellness initiatives through employer-sponsored benefits are common in the workplace, and such efforts have undoubtedly saved lives.
We need a similar approach to mental health.
Many employers have programs in place to help workers with mental health, according to the Wellness Council survey, but they aren’t utilized enough. That gap can be filled by targeted efforts to educate employees on available resources and ensuring managers are trained to identify mental health issues and take action.
Employees should also feel appreciated at their jobs and comfortable reaching out when they need help.
Simply changing terminology and acknowledging the need for breaks can go a long way. Employers typically offer paid sick days which are traditionally reserved for physical ailments. Adjusting that term to health days would be a step in the right direction.
If an employee needs a mental health break, employers ought to provide one. As with sick days, policies can be implemented to avoid abuse.
Government, especially at the state and federal levels, can help by offering tax credits and incentives to businesses that provide mental health counseling and resources.
Helping people with mental Issues is not just a way of ensuring a productive workforce. It’s the right thing to do.
