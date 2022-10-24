We’re two weeks away from the general election, and early voting is underway in Clark County and Floyd County.
These days, there aren’t as many opportunities to hear from candidates. Forums and debates are sparse compared to past years, but there are some options available for those who want to know more about those seeking office.
The News and Tribune published its Voters Guide on Oct. 15. For those who missed out on the hard copy (another reason why you should subscribe), you can still consume the information online at www.newsandtribune.com. The guide features responses from candidates in most of the contested races in our area. Questions were designed to focus on issues pertinent to each office. We encourage you to read it before casting a ballot.
Just as important as researching candidates is understanding the responsibilities of these offices.
Most of us understand the roles of U.S. senators and representatives. Voters in Clark County and Floyd County will help elect a new 9th District representative and cast ballots in the Senate race. But there are several local races for offices that are also critically important to our communities.
There are multiple county council races. County council members are charged with approving budgets and handling fiscal matters.
Both counties have contested sheriff races. The sheriff is the top elected law enforcement officer of the county. The sheriff is also responsible for managing the county jail.
Several candidates are seeking school board positions. School board members oversee budgets and weigh personnel matters while also ensuring the system’s superintendent is meeting educational standards.
Clark County has a contested race for circuit court clerk. Along with being responsible for court records, the clerk plays a major role in managing local elections.
In Floyd County, voters will elect a new circuit court judge. The judge will preside over civil and criminal cases, and the circuit court holds authority over all of the county’s estate, trust and juvenile cases.
There are several township board and trustee races on the ballot. These offices assist people who are struggling to pay bills.
County auditors, assessors and treasurers — all of whom play important roles in our government system — are also on the ballot this November.
On a statewide level, there are multiple House and Senate contests. As we witnessed over the summer, these elected officials hold sway over issues stemming from abortion rights to state tax refunds.
Perhaps the most important race in Indiana, Hoosiers will elect a new secretary of state. The winner of this race will be the top election official in Indiana. After what transpired in 2020, voters should pay extra attention to this race.
There’s no presidential race this year, but the midterm election is important. From deciding how millions of dollars of taxpayer money will be spent to overseeing law enforcement, voters will elect officials who will hold tremendous power and responsibility. It is our responsibility as voters to research our candidates and vote for those most qualified for the position.
