Teenagers float in the unique space between childhood and adulthood.
After spending their days at school or work, making decisions about their future and fulfilling the demands of others, it’s natural they’d want a place to unwind in the company of their peers.
For adults, this can look like drinks at the bar, a trip to the coffee shop or a night out. However, the U.S. largely lacks “third places” for teens to socialize and relax, leaving them increasingly bored and in need of community they can relate to.
“Third places,” a term coined by sociologist Ray Oldenburg in his 1989 book “The Great Good Place,” refers to places where people spend their time between home – their “first place” – and work, their “second place.” In his book, Oldenburg argues third places are essential to democracy and community vitality, creating a space for people to find work-life balance and enjoy the company of others.
In the 1980s, a common third space for teens was the roller rink. In the 1990s, the shopping mall dominated. Those roller rinks and shopping malls checked many of the boxes of a great hangout space for teens: relaxed, but interactive; not always free, but not too expensive; private enough to have independent conversations, but not so private an adult wasn’t around if needed.
But with rising real estate prices and declining attendance, roller rinks have gone out of style – and many out of business. The rise of online shopping and the closing of major department stores means hundreds of malls across the U.S., once hot spots to try on not just clothes but freedom, are now abandoned shells.
While entertainment centers like arcades and escape rooms are popular today, they typically cost at least $20 on the low end, an amount of money many teens may not be able to spare when saving for college or buying school supplies. Coffee shops also cost, and where church used to be a third space, involvement in organized religion has decreased among young people in recent decades.
It’s also worth noting the lack of walkable cities and sidewalks in suburban areas. Third places can serve as safe outdoor spaces for young people, especially those from marginalized communities at risk of being targeted or profiled.
The City of Charlestown is expanding its Charlestown Family Activities park to offer a space called “The Depot.” When it opens this fall, The Depot will include outdoor games, a stage for music, a smoothie and coffee bar, access to video games and more.
If it sounds like a place teens might actually call cool, that’s because the city sought out input from actual teens to determine what would most appeal to them.
That input is what teens deserve more of. They know their needs best – they know what excites them, what relaxes them, what they like and don’t like and what they can and can’t afford.
Teens are often criticized for being “internet-obsessed.” But for many young people, social media has become one of the only free places they can gather to talk about common interests, expand their worldviews and take a break. While teens using social media may still technically be in their homes, they have the freedom of independence and exploration in a somewhat-private space, even if through a screen. With few places specifically built for them, it’s no wonder they turn to Twitter, Tiktok and texting to socially connect and unwind.
If we truly want young people to become more involved in their communities, let’s do less criticizing and more listening. Let’s dedicate more city and program funding to boosting places like public libraries and community centers, filling those gaps where needed. Let’s take a cue from Charlestown and create places built by and for the people they serve.
In a world so largely made for adults, let’s make sure young people aren’t an afterthought.
