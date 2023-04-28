Polls show that President Joe Biden vs. former President Donald Trump is a rematch most Americans don’t want to see. An NBC News poll found that 70% of Americans don’t want Biden to seek a second term, including 51% of Democrats. Biden’s age was cited by 48% of those surveyed as the top reason Biden should not seek a second term. The same poll found 60% of Americans including about 33% of Republicans don’t want to see a second term for Trump. The former president’s pending criminal charges were cited by 30% of those surveyed as a major reason for disapproving of a second term. If re-elected, Biden would be 86 at the end of his second term. Trump would be 81. Assuming a rematch, the 2024 Presidential debates might be more reminiscent of a “Grumpy Old Men” remake than a serious conversation about our nation’s future. And our future is what matters most. This isn’t an election about restoring Trump’s wounded ego. It’s not a time to damper the aspirations of up-and-coming Democrats so Biden can have a symbolic second term. There are big issues facing our country that will resonate long after Biden and Trump are no longer with us. We need a fresh start, younger candidates and a leader who should live long enough to see the full impact of his or her decisions. Physically and mentally, being president is demanding. The before and after photos of our recent chief executives will confirm that. We may be setting ourselves up for ongoing arguments over mental competency if either man wins another term in the Oval Office. America needs a passionate, inspiring leader who can help mend the wounds in this country. There’s a bitterness between Republicans and Democrats that needs to be cured, or at least toned down. It would be hard to expect such a change if we have a repeat of the 2020 election, a contest that saw our nation tested like never before. Simply electing a newcomer to the presidency won’t solve all of our differences, but neither Trump nor Biden appears to be a purveyor of compromise between left and right. There’s too much history, too many grudges and too many mistakes. Who isn’t tired of hearing about Trump’s ongoing litigation or Hunter Biden’s laptop? Meanwhile, China is emerging as the top global power, the war in Europe threatens to bring us into direct conflict with Russia and many Americans are struggling to keep up with inflation. It’s time for a younger generation of candidates who can bring forth new ideas and different perspectives. As of 2021, more than 80% of the U.S. population was under the age of 65. Our next commander in chief should be closer in age to the majority of Americans
