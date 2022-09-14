Weather Alert

...Patchy Dense River Valley Fog This Morning... The combination of mostly clear skies, calm winds, and lingering low level moisture is leading to patchy dense fog this morning. The fog will be most likely near river valleys and other sheltered areas, although other fog prones areas may also see reduced visibility. Watch for reductions in visibility below one half mile this morning, and allow for a little extra time during your morning commute. The fog should steadily burn off a couple hours after sunrise.