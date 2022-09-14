Floyd County residents are being served in an emergency. There is nothing to suggest that will change. But, could they be served better if New Albany and the county pooled their resources and merged 911 dispatch centers?
It’s an issue that’s been debated for years, with county officials typically supporting a merger and the city refusing to entertain the notion.
Floyd County Sheriff Frank Loop manages a countywide 911 response team equipped with the technology and training necessary for effective use of the latest emergency response tools. This countywide system is multi-functional. It serves multiple police, fire and EMS services operating in Floyd County.
Traffic stops by any law enforcement officer, be they state, county or city communicate with the county operators for information maintained by the sheriff’s department. Emergency response calls potentially require coordination of first responders based on the need for fire, medical or law enforcement response. Often the situation can span multiple jurisdictions.
The City of New Albany also operates a 911 dispatch system, though it’s separately housed from the county’s operation.
The goal of medical emergency response, according to Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel, is simply this: “The nearest truck, to the nearest facility.”
Yazel was recently named director of Indiana EMS. In this role he has been asked to take a look at statewide 911 inoperability. There are 117 Public Service Answering Points (PSAPs) operating local 911 systems in the state of Indiana. To the extent PSAPs across the state operate as silos, and therefore fail to talk to one another, emergency response can suffer, and the goal of nearest truck to nearest facility is not met.
Prompting the inoperability study was an incident in Hamilton County. Fishers is a town on the northern edge of Indianapolis, which is in Marion County. But Fishers is within Hamilton County and the site of the incident. The 911 response team, knowing the nearest response unit in Fishers was on a call, sent the next nearest response unit in Fishers. However, a closer response unit was available just over the county line in Marion County. Since the two counties operate separate response centers that do not talk to each other, the closest unit in this case did not respond.
Jeff Schemer, the state 911 director, agrees this was not a situation where the 911 systems did a poor job. Rather this incident begs the question, can we do better?
Brad Meixel, Clark County 911 director, is the longest-serving member of the state 911 board, serving since 2007. Clark County consolidated 911 services several years ago. Meixel feels this improved operational efficiency and allowed the pooled funding necessary to acquire and maintain a computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system.
CAD systems cost millions of dollars toward initial outlay and ongoing maintenance, but provide the technology to map incident location and determine closest available first response unit. Smaller 911 jurisdictions simply cannot afford this technology.
The state recognizes the need to look at improving communication between counties. Locally, Clark County officials say they have benefited from combined 911 services. New Albany officials should follow the state lead and schedule a meeting with the county to explore options.
Merging 911 dispatch could save Floyd County taxpayers money, but more importantly, it could provide them with improved service and communication. And that’s critical when seconds count.
