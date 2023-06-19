The last few weeks have left us scratching our heads at the actions of current and former elected officials at various levels of government.
We’re left wondering just what the term public service means anymore.
Early in January, Floyd County Council President Denise Konkle, a Republican, cast a vote for a Democrat to be the vice-president of the council. She set off a succession of accusations and challenges to her from her own party. The Indiana 9th District GOP Committee voted to censure Konkle, an action that prevents her from running in a Republican primary until the action expires on Dec. 31, 2028 or the decision is overturned. Just a few days ago, the Floyd County Council voted 4-3 against a request for Konkle to resign her position as the council president. The dispute lingers.
May was just turning into June when District 69 State Rep. Jim Lucas drove his car over an embankment near Indiana 11 and I-65, crashed the vehicle through guardrails and drove the wrong way on an I-65 entrance ramp near his home in Jackson County. With only one tire intact, he drove on and parked the car in a difficult-to-spot area behind a business and began walking home before police located him and made an arrest.
Lucas pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. He received a 60-day suspended sentence on the OWI charge and a 180-day suspended sentence for leaving the scene. As part of his plea agreement, Lucas will spend one year on probation. He must pay court and probation fees, complete an alcohol and drug program, and pay for crash repairs and restitution to the Indiana Department of Transportation for the guardrails. He faces substance abuse screenings and must attend a victim impact panel, too. Jail time is possible if he violates probation.
“I screwed up. I’m human, I made a mistake, and then compounded it with some bad decision-making. One bad decision should not weigh on a person’s integrity or their capabilities for the rest of their life,” said the man who is part of making laws that ultimately weigh on Hoosiers for their the rest of their lives.
Then there is the ongoing saga of a former president who now faces 37 felony counts — 31 under the Espionage Act statute, which has sent others to prison.
Donald Trump in the most recent polling is the leading candidate to become the Republican nominee for president a second time. On the campaign trail, he repeatedly denies violating any law and vows that if re-elected he will pardon himself because he says the legal actions against him are persecution. He still maintains the 2020 election was stolen from him although investigations have turned up no evidence.
Swearing to uphold the laws of the land is a part of the oath that officeholders take. It’s part of the obligation of being a public servant and trying to do your best to serve.
Denise Konkle, like any other officerholder, undoubtedly has made decisions she wouldn’t make again. But, she gave a succinct and reasonable explanation about why she voted the way she did for the vice-president of the county council. Do the actions against her mean the only criteria for a leadership role in a governing body is now officially limited to being a member of the party in power?
Jim Lucas was correct when he observed that he screwed up and isn’t perfect. We can agree. But we can also tell him we expect better behavior of him. If he can’t do that, we don’t think he should be an officeholder and decision-maker. We want a public servant. His obligation is larger than just District 69; it is an obligation as a legislator to serve all Hoosiers.
Donald Trump does no service to his fellow citizens when every issue is examined first through the lens of what he stands to win or lose. Even presidents have to answer to whether they have ignored the laws of the land, whether they like it or not. Many of us remember Watergate, which cost Richard Nixon the presidency, and Bill Clinton’s impeachment, while not leading to a conviction of a crime, brought to light acts by Clinton that resulted in an apology from him to his family and the nation and much embarrassment for all concerned.
We as citizens need to make clear to our elected public officials what we expect of them and let them know when they let us down. And, we as voters are the people who should tell those elected officials when they’ve crossed a line we find intolerable, regardless of what their — or our — political party membership is.
We want public servants we can be proud of.
