The last few weeks have given Southern Indiana residents many reasons to be grateful for the progress that this area is making in growing its economic base.
Jobs, homes and infrastructure improvements have been at the forefront for both Clark County and Floyd County elected officials and community leaders as they plan for the future.
We should be proud.
The work that’s also being done to ensure the future includes open spaces, parklands and environmental protections is vital. Indiana was once an agricultural state with wide open fields and what seemed an endless landscape for urban growth. Not so today.
It was 1962 when Rachel Carson’s “Silent Spring” led to the recognition that we have to protect our environment for the health of all creatures, whether animal or human.
Out of that recognition was born environmental political action in the United States, which led to oversight as a part of government. The first Earth Day was April 22, 1970.
That movement has been responsible for among other things, cleaner water and air standards, regulations of chemicals and a greater global understanding that if we don’t protect our environment, our other accomplishments won’t matter.
We need only look around us in the last few months in Southern Indiana to see the efforts underway.
The isolation of the last two years as we endured a global pandemic brought new appreciation of our open lands, our parks, our greenspaces, which gave us places to be outside safely and helped us to stay healthy mentally as well as physically.
Adding parkland is now on the agendas of governmental bodies throughout Southern Indiana and much of the state.
The Town of Clarksville planted trees Wednesday to begin replacing its part of the green canopy that once covered this area and played a major role in helping to keep our cities and towns cooler.
Origin Park, 600 acres along the Ohio River, is coming together to provide a major park in the midst of urban life and an inspiration for others.
Indiana’s trails and its wetlands are havens for humans and animal life that is prized and monitored by governmental and non-governmental advocates.
Aging infrastructure is being replaced to provide cleaner air and water. Environmental impact is now a topic of much consideration when construction and expansion are evaluated.
Recycling is an important part of protections. Clark County’s Recycling District this week announced the youthful winners of its scholarship competition, an annual event to heighten awareness among young people of how to be better environmental citizens.
Purdue University’s leadership is invaluable in providing information about how to protect our pollinators and preserve the insects and other creatures so necessary to the life of the planet.
While we’ve come a long way since that first Earth Day in 1970, we need to continue to expand our efforts to make sure we are protecting and nurturing our planet. The impacts of climate change around the globe are becoming more apparent every day.
In our headlong rush to build the future with a vast expanse of opportunity in front of us, we did not recognize that the Earth would not remain the same forever.
It didn’t, and now it needs our vigilance and care. “What can I do?” is the question we should each ask ourselves.
News and Tribune editorial board
