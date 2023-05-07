Cutting subsidies for the poor shouldn’t be among the top suggestions for reaching a compromise on our nation’s debt ceiling, but the Republican-led U.S. House is pushing for new requirements that would reduce food benefits for many low-income Americans.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s plan would require childless, able-bodied adults between ages 18 and 55 to work at least 20 hours per week in order to receive food stamps, which is now known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The current age cutoff for such requirements is 49.
While a person capable of working should do so, implementing this new requirement would have little effect on the deficit or budget. Instead, it’s a classic “blame the poor people” approach that’s based on politics instead of reason.
According to the Center for Economic and Policy Research, taxpayers footed $119 billion for food stamps in 2022. That accounts for 1.9% of federal spending last year.
By comparison, military defense spending accounts for about 12% of the total budget. Social Security and health care join defense in the top three biggest expenditures of the federal government.
Most politicians realize it’s difficult to win elections campaigning on cutting funding for the military, or payments for retirees, or slashing Medicare. But the popularity of faulting poor people for financial woes seems to never get old.
Making changes to SNAP isn’t wrong, but it’s also not the silver bullet for eliminating debt as some elected officials portray it to be. To propose new work requirements as a do-it-or-else threat over the budget is bad governing.
Looming is a June 1 date for a potential default that could see our country run out of money to pay its debts. With a war raging in Europe, an economy still recovering from the pandemic and inflation through the roof, the last thing taxpayers need is for our government to throw us into a full-blown meltdown because there’s no agreement on the budget.
Quit playing political games with our future. Quit laying financial woes at the feet of the impoverished. If our country can afford tax breaks for massive companies and billions of dollars to fight wars, food stamps aren’t the problem.
