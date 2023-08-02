It's no wonder the U.S. House of Representatives and their Senate counterparts waste most of their time on frivolous activity. They pass legislation knowing full well the other chamber will not go along. They hold endless investigations, sometimes based on known false allegations. They impeach presidents in the House knowing all the while the Senate will not convict. They complain of gridlock, while doing everything they can to create it.
It's no wonder, because they have a large army of unelected bureaucrats who do their work for them. They were given legal cover to do so, based on a horrendous U.S. Supreme Court decision which established the Chevron Doctrine. SCOTUS established this principle in 1984 in Chevron v. National Resources Defense Council.
In this decision six men gave Congress the authority to loaf. They did so by empowering bureaucrats to make rules, which are, in effect, laws. First, Congress passes an ambiguous law. Then, bureaucrats in federal agencies ‘interpret’ the ambiguity. Based on their interpretation they write specific rules. The rules are enforced as law.
Somehow, the rationale for this arrangement, rests on the assumption that bureaucrats are experts and are best equipped to formulate the best solution. The best solution for bureaucrats is always going to be the one that best preserves their job. This system does not work primarily because bureaucrats are self-serving and functionally accountable to no one.
It sounds fishy because it is. Fishing companies operating in the Atlantic off the New England coast are subject, under certain conditions, to allow an observer on their vessel to ensure compliance with industry regulations. The first 20 years the rule was in force the government paid the cost of the observer. Then the rule was changed forcing the boats to bear the cost. But there is an exception. If your boat takes in less than 50 metric tons per trip, you are exempt from this expense. This rule, with the exception, works just fine for boats who are only out a day or two per trip. Those out for extended periods, exceed the limit, and have to pay the $700 per day for the on board observer. The rule, as written, chooses winners and losers unfairly.
Or take for example the proposed rules recently announced by the Biden Administration. They have asked the Department of Energy to limit consumer choices when shopping for hot water heaters. As proposed, it appears the rule would pick which hot water heaters currently for sale remain and which must go. Cheaper to purchase and install gas powered heaters are targeted to disappear. While much more expensive choices will be imposed.
SCOTUS has taken a case, Loper Bright Enterprises v. Raimondo, in which the court seemingly will wrestle with overturning the Chevron Doctrine.
We can only hope they will.
Federal agencies should not have the power to make law. Congress should be forced to fulfill its constitutional duty, rather than hide behind bureaucrats.
SCOTUS should overturn the Chevron Doctrine and put Congress back to work doing the job they were hired to do by voters.
