Scientists and medical professionals have fought two main threats during the pandemic — the virus itself and the disease that is misinformation.
While vaccinations have given us a glimpse of light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel, the plague of bad information continues with no end in sight.
Vaccine skeptics are emboldened by the slightest hint that inoculations might be dangerous or ineffective. The anti-vaccination crowd received a shot in the arm with the ill-timed and inaccurate comments made by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Rodgers certainly isn’t the first, and likely won’t be the last, star athlete to refuse the jab. Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz, according to the team’s owner, is also not vaccinated.
The glaring difference between Rodgers and Wentz, aside from their effectiveness on the field, is that Wentz didn’t mislead the public by stating he was “immunized” when asked whether he’d been vaccinated. Wentz also didn’t declare that he’d called on the likes of Joe Rogan, who is not a medical expert, for advice in dealing with COVID-19 and the vaccinations to prevent it.
Rodgers did, and he also conceded he’d taken ivermectin, a drug that hasn’t been approved for the treatment of COVID-19.
Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever to play the game, but his medical credentials are non-existent. Stars of all varieties are given platforms, and they should be mindful of how their words will affect others.
As children ages 5-11 begin to get shots, how will some of them feel about the lifesaving vaccinations if they learn the quarterback they idolize believes that parasite remover is a safer choice?
What about adults who are still on the fence? How many might skip being vaccinated because a star like Rodgers tossed out misinformation to justify his personal choice?
This is yet another example of why we shouldn’t put our faith in celebrities when it comes to our health. Just as we wouldn’t tune in to watch scientists talk for hours about football, we shouldn’t give medical credence to a man whose profession is based on athletic prowess.
Multiple news agencies reported this week that Rodgers is upset with how people reacted to his comments. Rodgers should think about how the real heroes in this pandemic feel about his damaging remarks. He should think about the health care workers and the scientists.
