Our parents suffered the consequences of not having buses.
They were forced to walk uphill to and from school, without shoes, in the snow.
While such legends are humorous, the bus driver shortage the nation faces is no joke. And unless Hoosier students are going to walk to school, education officials must act to attract and retain drivers.
Fifty-one percent of school leaders who responded to a nationwide survey released in August reported severe bus driver shortages.
Conducted by three leading national associations for transportation services, the survey found 50% of respondents saying pay was a major factor in hiring drivers. Respondents also cited other issues, such as the length of time to garner a Commercial Driver's License and the availability of benefits for bus drivers.
Ron Chew, president of the Indiana State School Bus Drivers Association, told CNHI News Indiana in October that some drivers were having to take on double or triple the amount of routes.
Shortages are a huge concern for several reasons, with child and driver safety topping the list.
Drivers having to take on multiple routes is not ideal. Fatigued drivers don't always make the best decisions, and that thought should frighten any parent whose child rides a bus.
A smaller pool of potential drivers can also lead to less qualified applicants, which further risks rider safety.
We're also in a pandemic, and students are required to wear masks on buses. A less seasoned driver might find it difficult to ensure students are following the mandate while also dealing with other disciplinary issues that arise on routes.
Then there's the unknown. Without enough drivers, students may not be dropped off at a consistent time.
“We've promised to parents that we'll get their kids home, but it might not be on time at the moment,” Daniel Borders, director of transportation for Greater Clark County Schools, told CNHI News Indiana in October.
It's incumbent upon school leaders to take steps to address the issue in the short term and the long term.
It starts with pay and benefits. Driving a bus is a skill, and coupling that duty with oversight of students is a tough job. School leaders must examine pay rates and benefits and make necessary adjustments.
One way some school systems are helping drivers is by reimbursing them for the costs of training and licensing.
Parents and taxpayers can also help by realizing that bus drivers are important and should be paid accordingly.
While educators are vital, the most basic necessity for schools is getting students into the classroom. Bus driver shortages threaten the safety and reliability of transportation. Addressing the problem should be a top priority for education leaders.
