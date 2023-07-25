The Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission should be applauded for spending about $400,000 to purchase a 56-passenger bus for Greater Clark County Schools.
The bus will help the school system with transporting students to events such as theater performances and games.
Yet such allotments of tax-increment financing dollars for schools shouldn’t be one-time expenditures, but rather ongoing, budgeted purchases for all redevelopment commissions. That’s because a portion of TIF dollars would, at least in theory, go to school systems were it not for TIF districts.
Here’s the quick math for a complicated process.
In Indiana, government entities – usually cities – declare a TIF district in an area that’s considered primed for growth. The entity typically foots infrastructure projects, such as installing sewer lines or improving roads, in the TIF district to attract development. Once the TIF is established, other taxing entities(like school systems) see their property tax allotment frozen. Once the new developments are in place, property taxes usually grow due to increased property values, but only the entity that controls the TIF garners the additional increment.
Since its inception, TIF has been controversial. One side argues that sizable improvements wouldn’t be possible without the funding mechanism. Others counter that while a TIF is good for the entity in charge, it detracts from future funding growth for other taxing bodies(like school systems).
We’re not here to solve that debate, but rather to encourage the redevelopment commissions that are in charge of TIF dollars to consider the needs of schools while budgeting these funds.
Jeffersonville has done a pretty job of doing just that, from the recent bus purchase to Jeffersonville’s Promise, which covers tuition and technology fees for Jeffersonville High School grads enrolling at Ivy Tech Sellersburg if other forms of aid aren’t enough.
By state law, redevelopment commissions must have a non-voting board member appointed by the local school system. Those board members should be more than just a check on a list, but rather strong advocates for the needs of their school systems.
The redevelopment commissions can certainly afford it. In 2021, the Jeffersonville Redevelopment Commission was told the city’s TIF districts should bring in about $17 million annually through 2025. For perspective, the $400,000 the commission spent on the bus is about 2% of that projected annual TIF take.
It’s great that new development and growth is bringing in millions of dollars to Southern Indiana communities. It’s also great that Jeffersonville is sharing those funds with other taxing entities, a smart move that helps the city. We encourage all redevelopment commissions to foot similar efforts with TIF dollars.
