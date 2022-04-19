The process to cast a vote in the 2022 midterm election began with early voting on April 5. If you weren’t one of the early birds, now is the time to get yourself geared up to cast your ballot.
And, by geared up, we mean educated. Asking yourself questions like, “which races are most important,” and “what do I know about this candidate” are good places to start. Once upon a time, we urged you to, “Just vote.” Just voting isn’t good enough. By informing yourself and then exercising your right to choose, you will be fulfilling the opportunity to change/improve/reverse the trajectory for the good – especially in your hometown or county.
In Clark and Floyd counties, none of the contested races are more important than those between Floyd County Republicans Steve Bush and Sam Sarkisian and Clark County Democrats Ed Byers and Dwight Ingle. All four men want to represent their county as sheriff. Two of the four will move on to the General Election after the May 3 Primary.
In Floyd, Sheriff Frank Loop and Clark County Sheriff, Jamey Noel, each have to step aside because Indiana law mandates an elected sheriff may only serve two consecutive terms.
How important is a sheriff? If you care about how your jails operate or programs that help addicts or people with mental health disorders avoid being habitual offenders, then the role of sheriff ought to be high on your list of importance.
If you place high value on men and women of superior training patrolling your county roads and impeccable character managing your county jail, casting your vote for sheriff should be top of mind.
All elected positions are important. Some are far more visible to the public eye than others. None can carry more significance than that of county sheriff. Your sheriff must hire, train, manage and lead his officers. Your sheriff should be intelligent, street smart, even tempered and have vision for the future. Andy Griffith need not apply. Times have changed and a sheriff’s ability to lead into a tumultuous future should be paramount on all voters’ minds.
In 1838, 70.8 percent of Americans voted in the midterm election. That percentage has plummeted to an average of just 40 percent in contemporary times, according to the nonpartisan organization Fair Vote. Regardless of percentages this time around, it’s critical for those stepping into the voting booth to be informed – especially in races that really could end up being the difference between life and death. If we are going to count on just 40 percent of our citizenry to select our next sheriff, it’s our hope it will be the most well-informed 40 percent possible.
Starting with the race for sheriff in Clark and Floyd counties, take the time necessary to educate yourself on the differences between candidates. Then, and only then, make your selection based on qualifications and qualifications alone.
