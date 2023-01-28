Regional draw? Check.
Widespread support? Check.
Economic boost? Check.
By all appearances, Gov. Eric Holcomb’s recent announcement of $29.5 million to acquire an abandoned railroad and develop a 62.3-mile trail from New Albany to Mitchell checks all the boxes.
In addition, it brings to reality, a long-time dream of New Albany Mayor Jeff Gahan to support construction of a Rails to Trails project — a dream that began in 2017.
The pathway, once constructed, will be Indiana’s longest contiguous recreational trail. It will span five counties — Floyd, Clark, Washington, Lawrence and Orange — following the route of the historic Monon Railroad. New Albany is a lead partner in the effort to establish the regional Monon Trail South, also known as the South Monon Freedom Trail.
It’s no secret that outdoor recreational opportunities are near the top of the list when it comes to quality of place. People making decisions about where to live consistently list this as one of their top priorities. This project will add another tool to the tool belts of recruiters looking to draw potential employees to the area.
It will also allow visitors and residents alike to relive history along the longest abandoned railway in Indiana. And, it all begins in New Albany.
Regional draw? Check.
The dream began with Gahan but he is quick to recognize the teamwork that went into bringing it to life.
“This project would not have happened without the City of New Albany, Radius Indiana, Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Governor’s office working together,” Gahan said.
Gahan and company provided the dream, Radius Indiana and DNR provided expertise and the Governor’s office found needed funding.
Widespread support? Check.
Jeff Quyle, president and CEO of Radius Indiana, is quick to point out the economic development benefits of constructing a regional trail.
“This is going to really fit right in with that local economy that focuses on things like hospitality, tourism, hiking — there are a whole lot of opportunities for new business growth along the corridor,” he said. “We’ll see businesses springing up that serve the tourists but will also be new businesses that serve the residents of the communities.”
Economic boost? Check.
The South Monon Trail is a prime example of local leaders dreaming big and working jointly with neighbors and state government to improve their community and offer quality of life for residents and visitors alike.
A win for Southern Indiana? Check.
