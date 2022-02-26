For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
Though this law holds true according to Newton, its application in a carjacking could end tragically.
Our natural instinct when someone tries to take what is ours is to resist. When a perpetrator pushes, we pull. When they pull, we push. It’s a normal human reaction. A reaction in this day and age that may result in personal injury or worse.
According to statistics across the U.S., carjackings have risen dramatically in the past two years in some of America’s largest cities. Based on a CNN report, carjackings in New York City more than quadrupled from 2018 to 2021 — 112 to 500. Philadelphia recorded 800 in 2021 up from 170 in 2015. In Chicago, more than 1,800 carjackings were reported last year compared to 303 in 2014.
We’ve learned in the past week; they can happen right here at home as well.
Since last Friday, Jeffersonville police officers have responded to two unrelated carjackings — both involving guns — one involving a victim fighting back.
There are protocols to follow should you ever be a victim of a carjacking. Among other recommendations, letting the carjacker take the vehicle is cited. Most experts agree that we should always remember that our vehicle can be replaced — we cannot.
Knowing what to do — and what not to do — can help you avoid a carjacking and, more importantly, survive one should you be a victim.
Do:
• Always be aware of your surroundings.
• Park in well-lit and well-populated areas.
• Keep your doors locked and windows rolled up.
• Always make sure you can see the wheels of the vehicle in front of you when stopped at stop signs or stoplights. This will allow you to steer and drive away should you find yourself in a potential carjacking situation.
• Give the carjacker your car. Your life is more important than your Chevy Impala.
• Get other passengers (your children) out before you exit the vehicle.
• Be sure to always have a cell phone available and call 911 as quickly as it becomes safe to do so.
Don’t:
• Travel solo when driving through dangerous parts of town.
• Never leave children in the vehicle if it is being carjacked. Tell the carjacker that they can have your vehicle but that you have to get your children out first.
• Do not get in the car with the carjacker. If he tells you to move over and stay in the car with him, or demands that you get back in after he’s taken over the driver’s seat, do whatever is needed to avoid complying. In this case, fight to resist like your life depends on it — because it just might.
Thankfully, the Jeffersonville Police Department and other area law enforcement agencies have put would-be carjackers on notice that they will be pursued should they victimize area citizens. Police Chief Kenny Kavanaugh said Tuesday, “If you’re coming into our community to make people a victim and try to display your weapon, we plan on pursuing you.”
Unfortunately, police officers aren’t always readily available in emergencies. Some basic precautions and forethought can help you avoid carjacking situations altogether.
